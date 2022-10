Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces.

Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Joe and Katie VanDerGeest announce the birth of their daughter Violet Renee, born at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. Violet weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.