WESTON – The D.C. Everest volleyball team survived its opening playoff match Thursday night, defeating Wisconsin Valley Conference rival Stevens Point 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at D.C. Everest High School.

The eighth-seeded Evergreens won 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, to advance a Division 1 regional final at No. 1 seed Chippewa Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Statistics were not reported.