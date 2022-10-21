Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team overcame some serving mishaps in the opening set to roll to a 3-0 sweep over Stevens Point Pacelli in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

No. 3 seed Newman won 25-22, 25-17, 25-16, to advance to a D-3 regional final at No. 2 seed Athens on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Camille Sobolewski had 12 kills and four blocks, Paige Guld had 18 assists and 16 digs, Grace Carlson added 16 digs, and Lily Shields had 11 digs and 10 kills for the Cardinals.