For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Another action-packed weekend is on tap for the Wausau Cyclones Junior hockey team as they host the Milwaukee Power this Friday and Saturday at Marathon Park.

Friday’s game is Military Appreciation, presented by Eye Clinic of Wisconsin. All Veterans and current service members receive free admission. Those free tickets can be claimed online at wausaucyclones.com in advance of the game and in person starting at 6:40 p.m. Friday night. The Man of Honor will also be raising funds for local vets through chuck-a-puck and 50/50 raffle during the game.

Saturday night is the Cyclones’ annual Pink the Rink game, presented by Dovorany Orthodontics. The team will be wearing specialty pink game jerseys that will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Aspirus Health Breast Health Assistance Fund. A select few are available in a silent auction during the game Saturday. The fund is supporting women and men in need of financial assistance with breast health related medical costs. The program can assist those who have not gotten a routine mammogram or have not had a breast concern checked out because of concerns related to health insurance, accessibility, or other issues.

“This program provides vital services to individuals who would otherwise not be able to afford them,” says Aspirus Women’s Health Outreach Coordinator Mary Wachtl. “Financial challenges shouldn’t be a barrier to someone learning about a potential life-altering condition.”

“We are happy to partner with Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, Dovorany Orthodontics, Man of Honor and the Aspirus Breast Health Assistance Fund to help make a meaningful impact in the local community through these game nights,” stated Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

The Cyclones are off to a 4-4 start after sweeping the St. Louis Jr. Blues 6-2 and 9-3 last weekend at home.

Tickets for both games are available online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast "Inside Cyclones Hockey", available on your favorite podcast network.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, and serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.