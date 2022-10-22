Wausau Pilot & Review

Two sex offenders will be released from prison in the coming days and will be living in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Kevin Spencer, 54, and Christopher Dallman, 40, will each be monitored by sex offender agent specialists and will be subject to GPS monitoring upon their release.

Spencer was convicted in 2001 of third-degree sexual assault and again in 2012 of committing repeated acts of sexual assault against a child, according to court documents. He will be released Nov. 8 and will remain on supervision until 2030.

Kevin Spencer

Dallman was convicted in 2002 of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He will also be released Nov. 8 with supervision extending through 2042.

Christopher Dallman

Both men will be living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be on highly restricted schedules with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

Their ongoing addresses and statuses will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.