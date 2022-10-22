Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – D.C. Everest and Wausau West will have two representatives at next week’s state meet, and Wausau East added another after competition at the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Sectional on Saturday at Standing Rock Park.

D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won the girls race in 18:28.5 and will be joined by teammate Maria Selting, who took sixth in 20:27.6.

The top two teams and top five individuals not on the qualifying teams at the sectional earn berths in the 2022 WIAA State Cross Country Championships, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wausau West’s Elexa Marciniak took seventh in 20:30.0 to also earn a spot at state.

Wausau East’s Erek Ross finished eighth in 17:11.5 and Wausau West’s Josh Neilitz took 11th in 17:23.5 in the boys race to qualify for state as well.

The Stevens Point boys rolled to the sectional team title with 18 points as all seven of its runners finished in the top nine, led by race winner Bode Erickson (15:57.7). Neenah was second with 61 points, with Wausau West fifth with 158, Wausau East sixth with 176 and D.C. Everest seventh with 213.

D.C. Everest’s top boys runner was Evan Fuchs, who took 23rd in 18:16.2.

Neenah (70) and Appleton North (87) earned the two team qualifying spots for the girls. West was fourth with 102, Everest sixth with 172 and East 11th with 276.

East’s top runner was Hailey Valiska, who took 47th in 22:45.0.

2022 WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Sectional

Oct. 22, at Standing Rock Park, Stevens Point

(*denotes state meet qualifier)

Boys

Team scores: *1. Stevens Point 18; *2. Neenah 61; 3. Appleton North 103; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 145; 5. Wausau West 158; 6. Wausau East 176; 7. D.C. Everest 213; 8. Appleton West 215; 9. Appleton East 230; 10. Hortonville 235; 11. Marshfield 253; 12. Menasha 341.

Top 15, and D.C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West finishers: 1. Bode Erickson (SP) 15:57.7; 2. Cooper Erickson (SP) 16:35.7; 3. Jack Dorner (NE) 16:52.6; 4. Tate Bruckhart (SP) 17:04.4; 5. Max Bushmaker (SP) 17:05.4; 6. Ethan Olds (SP) 17:07.2; 7. Graham Ballard (SP) 17:09.8; *8. Erek Ross (WE) 17:11.5; 9. Cooper Gunderson (SP) 17:13.1; 10. Carson Timm (NE) 17:16.6; *11. Josh Neilitz (WW) 17:23.5; *12. Colin Wellnitz (WR) 17:24.4; *13. Caleb Hardy (AN) 17:33.2; *14. Peter Olson (AN) 17:35.1; 15. Ian Cowell (NE) 17:38.5; 23. Evan Fuchs (DC) 18:16.2; 30. Lucas Hager (WW) 18:48.1; 32. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 19:05.8; 33. Darius Yanez (WE) 19:05.8; 36. Noah Stachovak (DC) 19:17.4; 39. Will Zastrow (WW) 19:19.6; 40. Quinn Barber (WE) 19:21.0; 42. Taylen Taylor (WE) 19:29.2; 46. Will Butalla (WW) 19:40.7; 48. Chris Zamzow (DC) 19:57.1; 49. Gavin Peterson (DC) 19:56.9; 50. Levi Matthias (WW) 20:00.0; 53. Nick Johnkoski (WE) 20:07.5; 63. Christian Simonsen (DC) 20:38.7; 72. Sam Keffeler (WW) 21:08.3; 73. James Dadabo (DC) 21:24.1; 74. Graham Faulkner (WE) 21:46.9.

Girls

Team scores: *1. Neenah 70; *2. Appleton North 87; 3. Stevens Point 91; 4. Wausau West 102; 5. Hortonville 132; 6. Wisconsin Rapids 147; 7. D.C. Everest 172; 8. Marshfield 173; 9. Appleton West 195; 10. Appleton East 231; 11. Wausau East 276; Menasha incomplete.

Top 15, and D.C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West finishers: *1. Sara Mlodik (DC) 18:28.5; *2. Natalie Scharenbroch (MAR) 20:03.8; 3. Lauren Tears (NE) 20:06.0; *4. Sarah Hopp (SP) 20:11.3; 5. Natalie Wiles (NE) 20:20.3; *6. Maria Selting (DC) 20:27.6; *7. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 20:30.0; 8. Ava Helmbrecht (AN) 20:30.3; 9. Karissa Smith (AN) 20:31.4; 10. Paige Morrell (HOR) 20:39.8; 11. Hannah Huza (HOR) 20:40.2; 12. Kate Schaeffer (WR) 20:41.0; 13. Allison Jahns (WR) 20:49.4; 14. Elsa Gruber (NE) 20:52.1; 15. Edith Franzen (SP) 20:54.5; 39. Michaela Dick (MAR) 22:21.5; 16. Leah Ottosen (WW) 21:02.7; 17. Celia Sinz (WW) 21:11.2; 28. Ashley Danielson (WW) 21:46.4; 35. Victoria Myers (WW) 22:08.4; 36. Haileyanna Schober (DC) 22:08.5; 38. Claire Chellevold (WW) 22:16.0; 47. Hailey Valiska (WE) 22:45.0; 49. Lily Nordin (WW) 22:51.7; 56. Ashley Bass (WE) 23:59.6; 58. Hailey Bass (WE) 24:06.9; 59. Ellerie Cover (WE) 24:22.8; 61. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 24:32.9; 68. Ella Kasper (WE) 25:26.2; 69. Lauren Bouffleur (DC) 25:31.2; 74. Rowan Ballard (WE) 27:00.6; 75. Ava Graff (DC) 27:57.4; 77. Violet Abt (DC) 29:01.7.