WAUSAU – A pair of third quarter touchdowns lifted the Wausau West football team to a 28-14 win over Wisconsin Valley Conference rival Wisconsin Rapids in a WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoff game Friday night at Thom Field.

Ray Reineck ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Vince Hanz hit Bryce Jaworski for a 22-yard TD pass to break open at 14-14 halftime tie and send the Warriors (9-1) into a Level 2 matchup at No. 1 seed Bay Port (10-0), the top-ranked team overall in the state in Division 1.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first half as Teal Lucas ran for an 11-yard score for Wisconsin Rapids (7-3) before Hanz ran in from the 7 for West in the first quarter.

Leo Brostowitz counted with a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter for the Raiders, before Reineck rumbled in from the 15 later in the quarter to tie the game at 14-14 heading into halftime.

Reineck finished with 216 yards rushing, the junior running back’s sixth 200-yard game this season.

Warriors 28, Raiders 14

Wisconsin Rapids 7 7 0 0 – 14

Wausau West 7 7 14 0 – 28

First Quarter

WR – Teal Lucas 11 run (Fischer kick).

WW – Vince Hanz 7 run (Bell kick).

Second Quarter

WR – Leo Brostowitz 1 run (Fischer kick).

WW – Ray Reineck 15 run (Bell kick).

Third Quarter

WW – Reineck 4 run (Bell kick).

WW – Bryce Jaworski 22 pass from Hanz (Bell kick).

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WR, Leo Brostowitz 18-106, Connor Bubolz 5-35, Teal Lucas 7-9. WW, Ray Reineck 28-216, Vince Hanz 10-45.

Passing: WR, Lucas 1-2-4-0. WW, Hanz 7-9-79-0.

Receiving: WR, Bubolz 1-4. WW, Landon Parlier 3-26, Bryce Jaworski 2-39, Carter Amerson 1-8, Brett Butalla 1-6.

Records: Wisconsin Rapdis 7-3; Wausau West 9-1.