Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues.

Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.

Investigators say the body appeared to have been at the location for some time.

The investigation into Vossekuil’s death is ongoing. Police described the death as suspicious, but have not released any further details.