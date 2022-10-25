MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., in mid October named Barbara Klinner as director of quality.

Barbara Klinner

In this role, Klinner will lead and support continuous quality and member safety improvement initiatives by ensuring quality reporting requirements are met and striving toward organizational compliance with regulatory, accrediting and certifying organizations.

Klinner has more than 30 years of health care experience in nursing, medical research, care management, operations and quality. She has served as Security Health Plan’s manager of quality since June.

Klinner has held a number of health care positions, including director of quality at North Central Health Care in Wausau. She was also director of nursing there. Prior to that, she served as director of clinical operations for HCIactive in Baltimore, Maryland. She worked at Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan from 2006 through 2013 as a nurse care manager, oncology clinical research nurse, director of business services and occupational health, and as a health coach.

Klinner is enrolled in a master’s program for nursing executives at Purdue University with graduation slated for November 2022. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Klinner sits on the advisory board of Northcentral Technical College.