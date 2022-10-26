On October 9, 2022 the Wausau American Legion Post 10 hosted the Enduring Freedom Tribute event at Memories Ballroom near Marathon City. The event was held to honor the Cold War, Panama Invasion, Lebanon-Granada Conflict and all who served during what is now called the War on Terrorism or Gulf Wars.

Bob Weller Commander of Post 10 welcomed everyone to the ceremony. Dave Kalloway was the Master of Ceremonies and Lt. Colonel Ralph Sliwicki, Retired Army was the Guest Speaker.

The Post 10 Honor Guard posted and retired the colors, presented the Missing Man Ceremony and provided the Rifle Salute and Taps.

A Musical Tribute including the Service Melodies was performed by Mosinee High School Concert Choir under the direction of Mrs. Carla Dul. Post member Lisa Stachoviak, song creator, sung “The Letter”.

Post Adjutant Dennis Borchardt gave a Post update and the Post Chaplain Mike Fish blessed the meal and gave the closing benediction.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann