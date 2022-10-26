Wausau Pilot & Review

A Minneapolis-based coffee chain with more than 700 locations worldwide will open a drive-thru shop next month in Weston.

Caribou Coffee will open Nov. 23 at 2312 Schofield Ave., at a site formerly occupied by North Star Portable Buildings. Construction is nearing completion for the shop, which will not include indoor seating.

Each Caribou location offers handcrafted beverages, roasted coffee blends and espressos and a variety of premium breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks. See the Caribou menu here.

Caribou Coffee products are also available in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, food service providers, hotel, entertainment venues and online.