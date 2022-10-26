WAUSAU – The Wausau West Drama Department will present the Broadway Musical, “ Something Rotten” Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at the Wausau West High School Auditorium.

“Something Rotten,” a musical farce, was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several best musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. With nods to many modern musicals from today, the brothers soon discover the soothsayer gets it almost right, and hilarity ensues.

“Something Rotten” features large song and dance numbers, and a cast of over-the-top characters, each given his or her own special moment in the show to shine.

Visit facebook.com/events/1738761466493548/1751491468553881 for more information.

Tickets are available at Ticket Spicket:

events.ticketspicket.com/agency/50c42bdd-806f-4179-beba-1007d2c68cb8.