This week’s featured cocktail offers up the perfect way to toast Halloween weekend – sinfully delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Drunken Witch

2 oz Vodka

2 oz Blue Curacao

2 oz Grenadine

Sprite

To create this drink, measure the Vodka, Blue Curacao and Grenadine into a tall glass filled with ice, top with Sprite or 7 Up, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.