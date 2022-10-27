WAUSAU – Downtown Wausau once again readies itself for the holiday

shopping season with Wausau River District’s annual Holiday Open House Weekend.

Join local retailers Nov. 5 and 6 for in-store specials, discounts and seasonal

cheer.

The retail event unofficially begins with Evolutions in Design’s Big Reveal at noon Nov. 4. This much-anticipated storefront unveiling brings shoppers from all over the state to Wausau, and features fresh holiday decor, home goods and gifts. Be sure to arrive on time to take advantage of discounts and giveaways, and get first pick of new and unique items.

See the full list of participating businesses and weekend happenings at https://www.wausauriverdistrict.org/holiday-open-house, which includes Wisconsin River District businesses within the Third Street corridor and River West neighborhood.

“Small businesses have always been the backbone of vibrant, economically successful communities,” said Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske in a news release. “We’re happy to lend support and encouragement to our local businesses during one of their busiest and most crucial times of the year.”



