Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest won three events and finished second in the team standings at the 2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimming Meet on Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Katie Hall won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.22 seconds, Marisol Swenson took first in the 100 butterfly in 59.12 seconds, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Lilliana Jessen, Neveah Mathwich, Marisol Swenson and Hall was first in 1:41.67 for the Evergreens, who finished second as a team for the second year in a row.

Stevens Point repeated as conference champion, winning six events to finish with 559 points. D.C. Everest was second with 455, Merrill third with 283 and Marshfield fourth with 272.

Combined with the dual meet standings, Stevens Point topped the conference with 26 points, four better than D.C. Everest. Marshfield, Merrill and Wausau East tied for third with 14 points. Wausau West was sixth at the meet and in the overall standings.

Stevens Point’s Jenna Breitbach was named Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimmer of the Year and Wausau East’s Derek Steinke was chosen as Coach of the Year.

Wausau East’s top finish came from the 200 freestyle relay team of Olivia Schjoneman, Ollie Liss’sGravemade, Chloe Nilles and Lucy Gilles as it took third in 1:47.37.

Wausau West’s 200 freestyle relay team of Lillie Sunby, Emma Huggenvik, Emily Heilmann and Eva Jaroski finished fifth in 1:51.32, and Jaroski took sixth in the 50 freestyle in 26.21 for the Warriors’ top finishes.

D.C. Everest and Wausau West will compete at the WIAA Division 1 sectional at Hudson, while Wausau East will be at the Division 2 sectional at Merrill, both on Saturday, Nov. 5.

2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimming Meet

Oct. 27, at Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 559; 2. D.C. Everest 455; 3. Merrill 283; 4. Marshfield 272; 5. Wausau East 240; 6. Wausau West 180; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 164.

Final team standings: 1. Stevens Point 26; 2. D.C. Everest 22; 3. Marshfield, Merrill and Wausau East 14; 6. Wausau West 6; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 2.

Winners, and Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest finishers

200 medley relay: 1. Stevens Point (Klare Pilger, Sophie Johnston, Jenna Breitbach, Jocelyn Trzebiatowski) 1:50.60; 3. D.C. Everest (Lilliana Jessen, Danica Swenson, Marisol Swenson, Katie Hall) 1:56.12; 7. Wausau West (Lillie Sunby, Emily Heilmann, Eva Jaroski, Emma Steinbach) 2:05.22; 8. D.C. Everest (Kalee Gilmeister, Rachel Hansen, Allayna Heil, Cenia Stefonek) 2:05.62; 9. D.C. Everest (Erin Block, Ella Budleski, Emily Weber, Grace Jelen) 2:07.10; 10. Wausau East (Geneva Michlig, Elle Nelson, Ollie Liss’sGravemade, Baley Berndt) 2:07.87; 16. Wausau West (Cassidy Christensen, Gracin Dittmar, Allison Kurth, Bridgette Baumgardt) 2:16.93; 17. Wausau East (Ava Schubring, Teagan Lindman, Brynn Schepp, Lily Clifford) 2:18.76; 18. Wausau West (Emily Houle, Ella Radke, Cassie Monday, Maggie Hintz) 2:23.53.

200 freestyle: 1. Trzebiatowski (SP) 1:59.56; 2. Abigail Warnke (DC) 2:06.21; 5. Paige Malitz (DC) 2:09.08; 7. Chloe Nilles (WE) 2:10.70; 9. Steinbach (WW) 2:11.62; 10. Heil (DC) 2:16.56; 14. Baumgardt (WW) 2:25.34; 16. Hintz (WW) 2:26.30; 18. Nelson (WE) 2:28.40.

200 individual medley: 1. F. Risa (MAR) 2:12.04; 3. M. Swenson (DC) 2:18.44; 5. Lucy Gilles (WE) 2:23.10; 8. D. Swenson (DC) 2:32.28; 10. Michlig (WE) 2:33.99; 11. Block (DC) 2:36.04; 12. Liss’sGravemade (WE) 2:38.00; 16. Dittmar (WW) 2:51.86; 1. Leila Heuser (WW) 2:54.11; 18. Taylor Deffner (WW) 2:57.61.

50 freestyle: 1. Hall (DC) 25.22; 3. Jessen (DC) 25.36; 5. Olivia Schjoneman (WE) 25.87; 6. Jaroski (WW) 26.21; 12. Mathwich (DC) 26.85; 13. Emma Huggenvik (WW) 28.03; 14. Heilmann (WW) 28.35; 20. Schubring (WE) 30.29; 21. Clifford (WE) 30.66.

100 butterfly: 1. M. Swenson (DC) 59.12; 5. Malitz (DC) 1:02.88; 6. Gilles (WE) 1:03.24; 10. Heil (DC) 1:07.89; 11. Jaroski (WW) 1:07.90; 15. Liss’sGravemade (WE) 1:14.50; 17. Monday (WW) 1:18.84; 20. Brynn Schepp (WE) 1:24.83.

100 freestyle: 1. Pilger (SP) 53.19; 3. Hall (DC) 56.03; 4. Schjoneman (WE) 57.07; 5. Jessen (DC) 57.32; 9. BudleskI (DC) 1:00.62; 10. Berndt (WE) 1:01.56; 11. Sunby (WW) 1:01.95; 17. Teagan Lindman (WE) 1:06.45; 18. Hintz (WW) 1:08.61.

500 freestyle: 1. Trzebiatowski (SP) 5:29.05; 3. Mathwich (DC) 5:40.57; 5. Warnke (DC) 5:42.67; 7. Nilles (WE) 5:54.79; 8. L. Gilmeister (DC) 6:03.22; 9. Huggenvik (WW) 6:11.00; 11. Ana Sewall (WE) 6:25.87; 15. Baumgardt (WW) 6:34.35; 18. Aidyn Dorzok (WW) 7:52.50.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Jessen, Mathwich, M. Swenson, Hall) 1:41.67; 3. Wausau East (Schjoneman, Liss’sGravemade, Nilles, Gilles) 1:47.37; 5. Wausau West (Sunby, Huggenvik, Heilmann, Jaroski) 1:51.32; 6. D.C. Everest (L. Gilmeister, Warnke, Malitz, Kalee Gilmseister) 1:52.40; 8. D.C. Everest (Cenia Stefonek, Megan Gilmesiter, Clara Meliska, Block) 1:54.16; 13. Wausau East (Lindman, Schubring, Sewall, Clifford) 2:00.71; 14. Wausau West (Christensen, Nelson, Radke, Dittmar) 2:01.30; 17. Wausau West (Deffner, Houle, Monday, Dorzok) 2:13.45.

100 backstroke: 1. Pilger (SP) 58.14; 6. K. Gilmeister (DC) 1:06.38; 9. Michlig (WE) 1:09.37; 10. Block (DC) 1:10.32; 11. Sunby (WW) 1:11.63; 12. Berndt (WE) 1:11.72; 14. L. Gilmeister (DC) 1:14.35; 15. Christensen (WW) 1:15.63; 20. Sewall (WE) 1:18.30; 21. Houle (WW) 1:18.49.

100 breaststroke: 1. Amber Winter (MER) 1:06.66; 5. D. Swenson (DC) 1:13.96; 8. Heilmann (WW) 1:19.27; 10. Rachel Hansen (DC) 1:22.31; 11. Lindman (WE) 1:23.28; 12. Nelson (WE) 1:23.40; 13. Budleski (DC) 1:24.00; 17. Kurth (WW) 1:26.12; 20. Schepp (WE) 1:35.88.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Breitbach, Trzebiatowski, Johnston, Pilger) 3:42.63; 5. D.C. Everest (K. Gilmeister, Malitz, D. Swenson, Mathwich) 4:00.68; 6. Wausau East (Schjoneman, Berndt, Nilles, Gilles) 4:01.04; 8. D.C. Everest (L. Gilmeister, Meliska, Heil, Warnke) 4:09.46; 10. D.C. Everest (Jelen, M. Gilmeister, Emily Weber, Adeline Mandli) 4:17.96; 12. Wausau West (Kurth, Baumgardt, Hintz, Huggenvik) 4:27.22; 13. Wausau East (Schubring, Sewall, Nelson, Michlig) 4:27.40; 15. Wausau West (Christensen, Heuser, Deffner, Nelson) 4:36.41; 18. Wausau West (Radke, Kennedy Scribner, Peighton Frederick, Monday) 4:59.82.

Diving: 1. Fiona Gaugert (WR) 361.40.