By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 26-year-old Rothschild man is facing felony charges after a woman he formerly dated discovered videos of the couple having sex on a pornography website, according to court documents.

A friend alerted the woman to the videos, three of which were distributed on the adult website under a profile that matched the suspect, police said. The woman then reported the discovery to police.

Thomas J. Baker now faces charges of capturing an intimate representation and possessing or distributing an intimate representation, both felonies. The charges were filed Oct. 20 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The woman told police she did not know she was being filmed. People refer to a situation where one person shares intimate images of another without their permission revenge porn. It often takes place after a relationship ends, and it can do damage to the non-consenting individual’s personal relationships and career.

Baker, who has two additional open felony cases unrelated to the videos, will be summoned into court Nov. 10 for an initial appearance in the case. He is not currently in custody.