WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest junior Sara Mlodik is a state champion after she ran to the Division 1 girls title at the 2022 WIAA State Cross Country Championships at the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday.

Mlodik finished in 18:06.6, three seconds ahead of Summer Schuster of Slinger, to cap a season that also included her third-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference title and a victory at sectionals last week.

Mlodik’s D.C. Everest teammate, Maria Selting, placed 77th in 20:35.9 and Wausau West’s Elexa Marciniak was 79th in 20:39.4 in the D-1 girls race.

Stevens Point (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2) and Kohler (Division 3) won the boys team titles.

Stevens Point had three runners finish in the top 15 in the D-1 boys race, led by Aloysius Franzen, who was third in 15:35.6, just two seconds in front of teammate Bode Erickson, who was fourth in 15:37.5.

Wausau East’s Erek Ross took 73rd in 17:10.3 and Wausau West’s Josh Nelitz finished 115th in 17:37.8.

Joseph Stoddard of Mount Horeb won the D-2 boys race in 15:54.7, and Wesley Pronschinski of Cochrane-Fountain City was the D-3 boys state champion, running in 16:08.9.

Muskego (Division 1), Appleton Xavier (Division 2) and Cochrane-Fountain City (Division 3) won the girls team state titles.

In addition to Mlodik in Division 1, Faith Wehrman of New Berlin Eisenhower won the D-2 girls race in 18:14.8 and the D-3 girls state champ was Addy Duellman of Cochrane-Fountain City (18:58.1).

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.