SUAMICO – The Wausau West football team saw its season come to an end with a 35-14 loss to Bay Port in a WIAA Division 1 Level 2 playoff game Friday night at Bay Port High School.

West took a 7-0 lead early on a 3-yard touchdown run by Ray Reineck and hung with Bay Port, the No. 1 seed in the bracket and top-ranked team in the state, through much of the first half.

The Pirates pulled ahead 14-7 by halftime and led 21-7 before Reineck returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score to cut West’s deficit back to seven midway through the third quarter.

Bay Port (11-0) was able to hold the Warriors (9-2) scoreless the rest of the way and added two insurance touchdowns.

Reineck finished with 108 yards rushing and quarterback Vince Hanz ran for 32 yards and threw for 67 for West.

Blake Buchinger had 150 yards rushing and quarterback Cole Bensen added another 100 on the ground for Bay Port. Bensen also threw a pair of long touchdown passes to Brett Shipley on 47 and 56 yards.

Bay Port moves on to a Level 3 game at home against Appleton North (9-2) on Friday, Nov. 4.