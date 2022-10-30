Wausau Pilot & Review

Clorox is recalling millions of bottles of Pine-Sol products because they could contain a potentially harmful bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bacteria, called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can harm people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices because they pose “a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” according to the CPSC. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

To date, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period.

Eight different versions of Pine-Sol have been recalled, including Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners, CloroxPro Pine-Sol all purpose cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol lemon fresh cleaner. Original Pine-Sol with a pine scent is not included in the recall.

No injuries have been reported.

The described products were sold on Amazon and at several national retailers such as Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Kroger and Dollar Tree.

Recalled bottles have date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. The products are sold in bottles of varying ounces, ranging from 28- to 175-fluid ounces.

Consumers should discard affected products and contact Pine-Sol for a refund. A website has been set up for refunds.