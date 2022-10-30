Wausau Pilot & Review

The WIAA boys soccer playoffs continued with sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin.

The 16 sectional champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5.

Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer sectional scoreboard:

2022 WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Division 1

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Hudson 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 2

No. 1 Oshkosh West 5, No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Hudson 2, No. 1 Oshkosh West 0

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Brookfield East 2, No. 4 Hartland Arrowhead 0

No. 2 Sussex Hamilton 0, No. 3 Mequon Homestead 0 (OT) (Hamilton won shootout, 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 2 Sussex Hamilton 1, No. 1 Brookfield East 1 (OT) (Hamilton won shootout, 4-2)

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Middleton 2, No. 4 Madison West 0

No. 3 Verona 8, No. 7 Beloit Memorial 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 3 Verona 2, No. 1 Middleton 0

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette 2, No. 4 Waukesha South 0

No. 3 Oak Creek 1, No. 2 Kenosha Tremper 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette 4, No. 3 Oak Creek 0

Division 2

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 5 Tomah 1, No. 6 Holmen 0

No. 1 Pulaski 1, No. 2 West De Pere 1 (OT) (Pulaski won shootout, 4-3)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Pulaski 1, No. 5 Tomah 0

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 5 Slinger 1

No. 2 Glendale Nicolet 5, No. 3 Cedarburg 2

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 2 Glendale Nicolet 0

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Oregon 3, No. 5 Elkhorn 0

No. 2 Monona Grove 2, No. 3 Union Grove 2 (OT) (Monona Grove won shootout, 5-3)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Oregon 6, No. 2 Monona Grove 0

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Waukesha West 2, No. 4 Brookfield Central 1

No. 2 Wauwatosa East 1, No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Waukesha West 2, No. 2 Wauwatosa East 1

Division 3

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 3 Rice Lake 3, No. 1 Spooner/Shell Lake 0

No. 2 Rhinelander 2, No. 1 Medford 2 (OT) (Rhinelander won shootout, 4-2)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 2 Rhinelander 0, No. 3 Rice Lake 0 (OT) (Rhinelander won shootout)

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 3, No. 4 Fox Valley Lutheran 0

No. 2 Plymouth 4, No. 3 Seymour 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 2, No. 2 Plymouth 1 (OT)

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 4 McFarland 1, No. 1 Belleville/New Glarus 0

No. 2 Wisconsin Dells 4, No. 3 Evansville 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 2 Wisconsin Dells 2, No. 4 McFarland 1

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 2, No. 4 Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic 1

No. 2 Shorewood 1, No. 6 Delavan-Darien 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 2, No. 2 Shorewood 1

Division 4

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 7 Northland Pines 0, No. 1 Somerset 0 (OT) (Northland Pines won shootout, 3-2)

No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 2, No. 1 Arcadia 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 2, No. 7 Northland Pines 1

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 2, No. 4 Kohler 0

No. 2 Sturgeon Bay 1, No. 3 Kiel 1 (OT) (Sturgeon Bay won shootout, 7-6)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 1, No. 2 Sturgeon Bay 0

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesteron Academy 2, No. 4 Lakeside Lutheran 1

No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 4, No. 3 River Valley 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 2, No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesteron Academy 0

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

No. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, No. 4 Shoreland Lutheran 3

No. 2 Oostburg 2, No. 3 University School of Milwaukee 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

No. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, No. 2 Oostburg 0