Wausau Pilot & Review
The WIAA boys soccer playoffs continued with sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin.
The 16 sectional champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5.
Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer sectional scoreboard:
2022 WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
Division 1
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Hudson 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 2
No. 1 Oshkosh West 5, No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Hudson 2, No. 1 Oshkosh West 0
Sectional 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Brookfield East 2, No. 4 Hartland Arrowhead 0
No. 2 Sussex Hamilton 0, No. 3 Mequon Homestead 0 (OT) (Hamilton won shootout, 3-2)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 2 Sussex Hamilton 1, No. 1 Brookfield East 1 (OT) (Hamilton won shootout, 4-2)
Sectional 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Middleton 2, No. 4 Madison West 0
No. 3 Verona 8, No. 7 Beloit Memorial 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 3 Verona 2, No. 1 Middleton 0
Sectional 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette 2, No. 4 Waukesha South 0
No. 3 Oak Creek 1, No. 2 Kenosha Tremper 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette 4, No. 3 Oak Creek 0
Division 2
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 5 Tomah 1, No. 6 Holmen 0
No. 1 Pulaski 1, No. 2 West De Pere 1 (OT) (Pulaski won shootout, 4-3)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Pulaski 1, No. 5 Tomah 0
Sectional 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 5 Slinger 1
No. 2 Glendale Nicolet 5, No. 3 Cedarburg 2
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 2 Glendale Nicolet 0
Sectional 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Oregon 3, No. 5 Elkhorn 0
No. 2 Monona Grove 2, No. 3 Union Grove 2 (OT) (Monona Grove won shootout, 5-3)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Oregon 6, No. 2 Monona Grove 0
Sectional 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Waukesha West 2, No. 4 Brookfield Central 1
No. 2 Wauwatosa East 1, No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Waukesha West 2, No. 2 Wauwatosa East 1
Division 3
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 3 Rice Lake 3, No. 1 Spooner/Shell Lake 0
No. 2 Rhinelander 2, No. 1 Medford 2 (OT) (Rhinelander won shootout, 4-2)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 2 Rhinelander 0, No. 3 Rice Lake 0 (OT) (Rhinelander won shootout)
Sectional 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 3, No. 4 Fox Valley Lutheran 0
No. 2 Plymouth 4, No. 3 Seymour 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 2, No. 2 Plymouth 1 (OT)
Sectional 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 4 McFarland 1, No. 1 Belleville/New Glarus 0
No. 2 Wisconsin Dells 4, No. 3 Evansville 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 2 Wisconsin Dells 2, No. 4 McFarland 1
Sectional 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 2, No. 4 Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic 1
No. 2 Shorewood 1, No. 6 Delavan-Darien 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 2, No. 2 Shorewood 1
Division 4
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 7 Northland Pines 0, No. 1 Somerset 0 (OT) (Northland Pines won shootout, 3-2)
No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 2, No. 1 Arcadia 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 2, No. 7 Northland Pines 1
Sectional 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 2, No. 4 Kohler 0
No. 2 Sturgeon Bay 1, No. 3 Kiel 1 (OT) (Sturgeon Bay won shootout, 7-6)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 1, No. 2 Sturgeon Bay 0
Sectional 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesteron Academy 2, No. 4 Lakeside Lutheran 1
No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 4, No. 3 River Valley 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 2, No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesteron Academy 0
Sectional 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
No. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, No. 4 Shoreland Lutheran 3
No. 2 Oostburg 2, No. 3 University School of Milwaukee 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
No. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, No. 2 Oostburg 0