Wausau Pilot & Review

An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were discovered Friday in Florence County, Wisconsin.

During the morning of Friday, Oct. 28, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the remains belong to an adult female.

Ongoing investigative efforts are being conducted to identify the remains and further the investigation. At this time there is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the greater Florence County area, though there are missing persons reported from elsewhere in the state.

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call DCI and leave a message on the tipline at 1-888-317-2426.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Florence County Coroner’s Office, and numerous other law enforcement agencies and medical professionals.