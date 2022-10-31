By Shereen Siewert

A 55-year-old man convicted of robbing a Wausau bank will spend at least three years behind bars after being sentenced Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Tommy Pittman, who previously lived in Illinois but was living in Wausau, was arrested in Freeport, Ill. days after the May 20 robbery of WoodTrust Bank in Wausau. He was then extradited to Wausau for prosecution on a charge of robbery of a financial institution, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in state prison. The charge was filed May 25.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Wausau Pilot & Review, Pittman was identified through nearby surveillance video that captured footage of his vehicle. At about 9:33 a.m. the day of the robbery, cameras recorded a red Jeep Grand Cherokee parking in a lot on nearby Second Street, court records show. The vehicle remains parked for several minutes until the driver, wearing clothing consistent to that of the alleged bank robber, is recorded walking toward the bank. Video also shows the driver returning to the vehicle and driving out of the parking lot, the complaint states.

Police compared the video surveillance and photos from another police department that had footage of Pittman’s vehicle, which showed both jeeps had the same unique characteristics.

Witnesses gave a description of the suspect who walked in the front door, began fumbling with some pamphlets and then approached the teller saying he would like to make a withdrawal.

Pittmann then returned to the lobby to fill out a withdrawal slip and returned it to the teller with a note that said “50s, 100s, Now!” Police say the cash drawer showed about $850 missing after the robbery was reported, and the man implied he had a weapon.

Police initially identified a different person of interest in the case, but that man turned himself in and is not charged in connection with the robbery.

Pittman on Sept. 6 was convicted of the charge after pleading no contest, court records show. A presentencing investigation was then ordered.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus ordered Pittman to spend three years initial confinement in prison followed by seven years of extended supervision. If Pittman does not follow the rules of his supervision he could return to prison for an additional seven years.

Pittman was also ordered to pay $850 in restitution, plus a 10 percent surcharge.