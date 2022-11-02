Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – The 50th WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament and 59th WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Resch Center.

Tickets are available for $11 per session at the Resch Center Ticket Office or can be purchased in advance for $13 by clicking here.

Play begins with Division 1 quarterfinals in both the girls and boys tournaments on Thursday. Semifinals in all four divisions will be held Friday, with the four girls and one boys championship matches set for Saturday.

All championship matches will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus and the Bally Sports app. All matches on Thursday and Friday will be available on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network, which requires a paid subscription.

Three of the girls state champions from 2021, Oconomowoc (Division 1), Howards Grove (Division 3) and Chippewa Falls McDonell (Division 4), along with boys champion Milwaukee Marquette, are back to defend their titles.

Here is a look at the state tournament schedule:

WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament

Nov. 3-5, at the Resch Center, Green Bay

Thursday, Nov. 3

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Wauwatosa East (30-7) vs. No. 6 Appleton North (28-5), 10 a.m.

No. 2 Hartland Arrowhead (32-9) vs. No. 7 Union Grove (25-6), 10 a.m.

No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette (34-2) vs. No. 8 Franklin (20-5), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (30-10) vs. No. 5 Middleton (25-9), 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Semifinals

5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Championship

5 p.m.

WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament

Nov. 3-5, at the Resch Center, Green Bay

Thursday, Nov. 3

Division 1 Quarterfinals

No. 3 Appleton North (32-4) vs. No. 6 Kettle Moraine (23-10), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (40-6) vs. No. 7 Middleton (27-2), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Oconomowoc (36-1) vs. No. 8 Wauwatosa East (22-17), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Burlington (37-4) vs. No. 5 Chippewa Falls (41-2), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Division 4 Semifinals

No. 1 Chippewa Falls McDonell (39-12) vs. No. 4 Wonewoc-Center (25-4), 9 a.m.

No. 2 Athens (37-7) vs. No. 3 Monticello (30-1), 9 a.m.

Division 3 Semifinals

No. 1 Howards Grove (35-4) vs. No. 4 Wittenberg-Birnamwood (28-8), 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 St. Croix Falls (34-4) vs. No. 3 Randolph (37-6), 11:30 a.m.

Division 2 Semifinals

No. 1 Appleton Xavier (37-7) vs. No. 4 Bloomer (33-8), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Sauk Prairie (46-3) vs. No. 3 Wisconsin Lutheran (35-16), 2 p.m.

Division 1 Semifinals

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Championship Matches

Division 4, 9 a.m.

Division 3, 11:30 a.m.

Division 2, 2:30 p.m.

Division 1, 7:30 p.m.