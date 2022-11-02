Wausau Pilot & Review

MILWAUKEE – The 41st annual WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Tickets are only available through GoFan Ticketing for $11 per session. Click here to purchase. https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI

The Division 1, 2 and 4 championship matches on Saturday will be televised live on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Division 2 game will available on the Bally Sports Wisconsin app. All matches on Thursday and Friday will be livestreamed on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network, which requires a paid subscription.

Three champions and three runner-ups are back in this year’s field. Milwaukee Marquette (Division 1), Oregon (Division 2) and Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (Division 4) return to defend their 2021 championships.

Here is a look at the state tournament schedule:

2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament

Nov. 3-5, at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Thursday, Nov. 3

Division 2 Semifinals

No. 1 Whitefish Bay (18-1-4) vs. No. 4 Pulaski (18-4-2), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Oregon (21-2-2) vs. No. 3 Waukesha West (12-4-3), 1:30 p.m.

Division 1 Semifinals

No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette (14-7-2) vs. No. 4 Hudson (16-3-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Verona (19-3) vs. No. 3 Sussex Hamilton (13-2-5), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Division 4 Semifinals

No. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit (21-1-1) vs. No. 4 La Crosse Aquinas (16-7-2), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (20-1-1) vs. No. 3 Lake Country Lutheran (15-4-2), 1:30 p.m.

Division 3 Semifinals

No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame (18-0-4) vs. No. 4 Rhinelander (12-2-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 New Berlin Eisenhower (14-4-3) vs. No. 3 Wisconsin Dells (17-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Championship Matches

Division 2, 11 a.m.

Division 1, 1:30 p.m.

Division 4, 4:30 p.m.

Division 3, 7 p.m.