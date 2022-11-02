The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will offer a variety of music concerts in November at its Stevens Point and Marshfield campuses.

Unless otherwise noted, Department of Music concerts are held at 7:30 p.m. in Michelsen Hall at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for youths and UWSP students and employees. UWSP students can attend free of charge day of show.

UWSP at Marshfield concerts feature students and community members and will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Helen Connor Laird Theater, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield. Tickets are $10 per person.

· Nov. 5, Percussion Ensemble, 3 p.m., free

· Nov. 6, Cello Day Benefit Concert, 5 p.m., donations accepted

· Nov. 11 – UWSP at Marshfield – Hub City Winds “Celebrating Veterans”

· Nov. 15 – Flute Choir, free

· Nov. 16 – String Studio Recital, free

· Nov. 17 – Wind Symphony

· Nov. 18-19 – Choirs and Orchestra

· Nov. 20 – Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, 5 p.m., free

· Nov. 21 – Symphonic Wind Ensemble

· Nov. 29 – Campus Band, Orchestra and Choir

· Nov. 30 – SaxPoint