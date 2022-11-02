Wausau Pilot & Review

I know what you’re thinking… Butterscotch JUNIOR?! No the infamous Butterscotch is not my dad. However, he is my idol, and I do look a little like him.

I came into the Humane Society of Marathon County with some medical needs and they helped me right out. With some TLC, I became the handsome guy before you today. So, if you are ready for the best thing ever to come into your life- then you should call up HSMC today and ask about coming to meet me!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.