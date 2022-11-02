By Shereen Siewert

Trial dates were set this wee for a Wausau man accused of firing an automatic pistol at two people six years ago on Wausau’s near-west side.

Pierre L. Camacho, 45, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the alleged shooting. The charges were filed June 17, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court, nearly four years later.

Police say an investigation began in the early hours of July 8, 2016 when officers responded to a report of a shooting on East Thomas Street. The alleged victim told officers he had just left a house on South First Avenue with a friend when he was approached by a man who pointed a weapon and fired as they ran away.

A witness allegedly identified Camacho as the shooter in the incident.

Court records show Camacho was previously convicted of similar charges – second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm as a felon – in a 2006 incident, also in Marathon County. In 2010, he was sentenced to three years in prison on those charges, followed by five years extended supervision.

Camacho is not currently on active supervision, but would have been at the time of the alleged shooting.

Court records show Camacho is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1996 of sexually assaulting a child and has multiple additional criminal convictions on his record.

During an initial appearance in 2020, Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered a $2,500 signature bond for Camacho, who is not in custody but remains on the sex offender registry. A jury status hearing is set for Jan.9, while a three-day jury trial has been set for Feb. 21-23.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

