Wausau Pilot & Review

The name of this week’s featured cocktail says it all – a scrumptious burst of sweetness that won’t disappoint. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Cinnamon Roll

2 oz Rumchata

1 oz Kahlua

1 oz heavy cream

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, shake to combine, pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a cinnamon stick, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.