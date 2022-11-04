Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday.

Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI in domestic birds. Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 during regular business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours and on weekends.

Signs of HPAI include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Visit hpai.wi.gov for updates and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin poultry.