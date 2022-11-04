WAUSAU, WI – The Center for the Visual Arts is proud to host an exhibit by acclaimed weaver and fiber artist Mary Burns. Women + Water: A Global Exhibit opened this week in the CVA Vault Gallery on the 400 Block in Wausau and will run through the end of the year. Burns returns to the CVA galleries weaving images and education into her newest body of work.

This exhibit highlights women who work with, protect, and advocate for water from around the world. This includes several women from Wisconsin who have played a role in our relationship with water. Indigenous women and women of color from around the world are featured to draw attention to their work advocating for the protection of water resources. Prominent women in the sciences, and limnology specifically, are also featured. These incredible weavings have taken years to complete with the use of a unique jacquard loom.

“It’s giving voice to these women,” Burns quoted in a recent article about her work in the Wisconsin State Journal. “And they’re just a small fraction of the women who are doing just amazing work.”

The CVA will be the first art gallery to show this exhibit before it travels to other venues in the state, the country and around the world. The body of work is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board and the National Endowment of the Arts. In addition, the CVA would like to thank UMR for their sponsorship of the Vault Gallery.

A reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5 – 7 p.m. for this show and other new exhibits that opened earlier this month. At 5:45 p.m. during the reception in the Vault Gallery, artist Mary Burns and exhibit subjects, Tinker Schuman and Gretchen Gerrish, will be speaking. On Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 pm, Mary Burns will be giving an artist talk in the Classroom Studio of the CVA followed by a gallery walkthrough of her exhibition.