Wausau Pilot & Review

A 43-year-old woman died early Saturday after hitting a deer with her vehicle and then being struck by a second vehicle, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Crews responded to reports of a crash on I-94 near Hammond at about 5:45 a.m. and discovered one car with two passengers that had rolled several times and landed in the median. Another empty vehicle was in the left lane.

The driver of the empty vehicle, 43-year-old Jessica Love of St. Paul, was found in the ditch. Despite life-saving measures, she died of her injuries.

Police say Love hit a deer and was stuck in the left lane of traffic. 62-year-old Ricky Xiong of Hudson then struck Love’s vehicle; he and a passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.