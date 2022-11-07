ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (AP) — Three people died and three others were hurt after a driver ran a stop sign in southern Wisconsin.

Rock County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Falk said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway H in the town of Center, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Falk said that a southbound Nissan Maxima failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 11 before a Ford Escape smashed into the driver’s side of the car.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. Falk said a passenger in the Ford and two passengers in the Nissan were taken to a hospital in Janesville with injuries. Their conditions and the names of everyone involved in the crash were not immediately released.