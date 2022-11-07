A celebration of 120 years of home economics education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will include two days of events to mark the university’s family and consumer sciences and interior architecture programs.

“TADA! A Celebration of UW-Stevens Point Textile Arts and Design Application” will be offered Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, featuring tours of local textile and craft companies, presentations, workshops, a design showcase and fashion show. Workshops will be held at the College of Professional Studies, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Instructors are UW-Stevens Point alumni, faculty and staff as well as local experts.

“Family and consumer sciences was founded as home economics and has a rich history at UW-Stevens Point,” said Associate Professor Susan Turgeson, coordinator of family and consumer science education. “We are proud to be one of the legacy programs at UWSP and to have not only survived but thrived throughout the decades. The program continues to prepare students to be leaders in the field across the country and is recognized for the quality of curriculum, hands-on experiences and leadership opportunities provided.”

A highlight on Saturday will be the presentation of “Quilts of Valor” to three Vietnam veterans, including Chancellor Emeritus Bernie Patterson and alumni John Brandenburg and Paul Miller, at 2 p.m. in CPS Room 116.

The following events offered on Friday are free of charge:

· 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tours of local companies, including Herrschners, Lands’ End, Antoinette’s Quilt Shop and Wisconsin Wool Exchange.

· 1:30-2:15 p.m. “What You Need to Know to Prepare Students for a Career in Interior Architecture,” presented by a panel of interior architecture faculty

· 2:30-315 p.m. “Teaching Textiles in the Classroom,” by Alyssa Simono

· 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Cricut Workshop” by Jan Oswald

Friday evening events include a design showcase at 6:30 p.m. and fashion show at 7 p.m., with refreshments. Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for UW-Stevens Point alumni, faculty and staff and $12 for community members. Participants may display items or collections as part of the showcase.

Saturday workshops cost $5 for students, $7 for UW-Stevens Point alumni and employees and $12 for community members. They include:

9 a.m. “Creating Patterns and Selling Your Knit Items” – Bethany Buenning and Tess Ligocki

10 a.m. “Felting and creating wool mittens” – Julie Woletz

11 a.m. “Paper Arts to Gift or Keep” – Cathy Lader

1 p.m. “Textile Teaching Strategies with FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America)” – Dee Dee Giovingo

2 p.m. “Quilts of Valor” presentation – Mary Fawcett and Sue Strutz

3 p.m. “Costuming and Quilting” – Terri Williams

4 p.m. “These are the ‘Gnome’ments” – Susan Turgeson

Register and learn more at https://uwsptada.eventbrite.com.