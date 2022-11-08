By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are tallied. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday.

Three hours after polls closed in Wisconsin, ballots are still being tallied but some key races have been decided.

Republican Tom Tiffany won reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Richard Ausman. Republican Scott Fitzgerald also won reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. Democrat Gwen Moore emerged as the winner in the race for Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District as well.

The governor’s race, between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels is so far too close to call – though Evers has a slight advantage with 78 percent of the votes tallied.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, leads Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by a margin of 51-49 percent as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. No projected winner has been declared.

Voter turnout was high in Marathon County, with more than 76 percent of registered voters casting ballots, according to the Marathon County Elections page. Marathon County voters largely favored Republican candidates, with Tim Michels, Ron Johnson, Tom Tiffany, Eric Toney and Amy Loudenbeck all topping their Democratic opponents in the area.

At press time, Republican Cory Tomczyk was ahead of Democrat Bob Look in the race for Wisconsin’s 29th State Senate seat by a 63-37 percent margin. Republican Jerry Petrowski announced earlier this year he would not seek another term.

Also at press time Republican Pat Snyder was ahead of his challenger, Democrat Kristin Conway, for the state’s 85th Assembly seat. In that race, the margin was tighter with Snyder seeing a 56-44 percent advantage.

Marathon County Chief Deputy Chad Billeb will be the next sheriff after winning his primary election without an opponent. Sheriff Scott Parks announced many months ago he would not seek another term.

Voters rejected two referendums in the Athens School District and one in Stratford. No other measures were on the ballot for Marathon County.