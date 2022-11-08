Wausau Pilot & Review

A two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 2 in Florence county left an 18-year-old Spencer man dead, police said.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was driving eastbound when he crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on. Two men in the westbound vehicle were injured and last reported in serious condition, after they were transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Mich.

The 18-year-old driver died of his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.