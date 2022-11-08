Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Coleton LeDuc and Kaci Kalbes announce the birth of their daughter Paxton Kay, born at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28, 2022. Paxton weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces.

Ryan and Samantha Switlick announce the birth of their son Holden Mego, born at 9:19 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. Holden weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Adam and Tiffany Ahrens announce the birth of their daughter Elizabeth Lillie Ann, born Oct. 31, 2022. Elizabeth weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Kevin and Jordan Ile announce the birth of their son Beckham Kingston, born at 7:17 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Beckham weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces.