By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest sophomore outside hitter Ryden Lehrke and Wausau East senior setter Savannah Spees were among the first-team selections on the 2022 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the season.

Lehrke was second in the conference in total kills with 143, third in service aces with 23, fourth in service percentage at .964, and fifth in total digs with 161 as D.C. Everest tied for second in the conference with an 8-4 record.

Spees was third in assists with 228 and fourth in digs with 171 as East tied for fourth with a 6-6 record this season.

Conference champion Marshfield had four first-team selections, including setter Reinya Balderson, libero Elise Uphoff, and outside hitters Abby Ongna and Caitlyn Pernsteiner. Stevens Point middle blocker Emma Barton was also chosen to the seven-player first team.

Wausau West junior outside hitter Alli Schauls and D.C. Everest junior middle hitter Lyndsie Truitt were among the second-team selections.

D.C. Everest’s Braelyn Beiler and Sidney Geiss, Wausau East’s Martina Ravera and Graysen Berger, and Wausau West’s Claire Calmes earned honorable mention accolades.

2022 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Ryden Lehrke, so., outside hitter, D.C. Everest; *Reinya Balderson, sr., setter, Marshfield; *Elise Uphoff, sr., libero, Marshfield; *Abby Ongna, jr., outside hitter, Marshfield; *Emma Barton, sr., middle blocker, Stevens Point; Savannah Spees, sr., setter, Wausau East; Caitlyn Pernsteiner, sr., outside hitter, Marshfield.

Second team: Grace Taylor, jr., right-side hitter, Marshfield; Alli Schauls, jr., outside hitter, Wausau West; Lyndsie Truitt, jr., middle hitter, D.C. Everest; Avery Hoff, jr., outside hitter/setter, Merrill; Aliyah Jennings, sr., middle hitter, Wisconsin Rapids; Rylee Corteen, sr., middle hitter, Marshfield; Alli Schrank, sr., libero, Stevens Point; Emma Jossie, sr., setter, Stevens Point.

Honorable mention: Braelyn Beiler, sr., defensive specialist/libero, D.C. Everest; Sidney Geiss, so., setter, D.C. Everest; Ashlyn Barwick, jr., defensive specialist, Marshfield; Lauren Homolka, so., middle hitter, Marshfield; Elexa Emmer, jr., middle hitter, Merrill; Maddy Ott, jr., libero, Merrill; Ali Torhorst, jr., middle blocker, Stevens Point; Martina Ravera, sr., outside hitter, Wausau East; Graysen Burger, jr., libero, Wausau East; Claire Calmes, so., libero, Wausau West; Destinee Steinhafel, sr., libero, Wisconsin Rapids.