WAUSAU — Good News Project, Inc. will accept charitable donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies throughout its end-of-year fundraising campaign, beginning with #CryptoGivingTuesday on Nov. 29, in an effort to diversify its revenue streams.

Since 2019, #CryptoGivingTuesday has fostered a culture of philanthropy among cryptocurrency users, a demographic which now exceeds 300 million worldwide. Similar to Giving Tuesday, which falls on the same day, #CryptoGivingTuesday helps organizations like Good News Project promote their causes to potential supporters—in this case, the donations come in cryptocurrency, rather than cash, credit card or check.

“We believe accepting donations of cryptocurrency will not only diversify our income stream and increase all the great work we are doing in our community, it will also assist us in fundraising efforts toward our capital campaign goal of $950,000,” said Christine Daniels, executive director at Good News Project. “Since the average crypto gift is $10,000, we hope to realize increased end-of-year giving of at least $50,000 in crypto starting on #CryptoGivingTuesday.”

Good News Project will be joined in #CryptoGivingTuesday fundraising efforts by its partner, The Giving Block, which provides support to charities that want to accept cryptocurrency donations. The Giving Block will match every donation dollar for dollar.

Supporters can donate crypto to Good News Project at goodnewswi.com/crypto-donations/.

For more information, contact Christine Daniels at chris@goodnewswi.com or 715-843-5985.