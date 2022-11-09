STEVENS POINT – Two free, public events will be held in November at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to mark Native American Heritage Month.

From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, “Decolonizing Gender: A Two Spirit Celebration,” will take place in the Encore Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point.

A talking circle will be led by Ryan Young, a Two Spirit Ojibwe multi-disciplinary artist from Lac du Flambeau, and student adviser at the Institute of American Indian Arts. A social dance will follow, with the opportunity to wear clothing of your choosing from The Closet.

From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, “Two Worlds: A Tribute to Sharon Cloud,” will be held in the Laird Room of the DUC. Cloud worked at the university for 30 years, spending 10 as the director of the NAC.

Friends and alumni will share stories about Cloud while traditional foods are served. The evening will end with a performance by the internationally known Woodland Sky Native American Dance Co.

“This will be an immersive event to honor Sharon and for guests to give testimony to her dedication to the university and the Native American Center,” said Rachel Davis, the current NAC coordinator and a UW-Stevens Point alumna who was mentored and inspired by Cloud. “She shared with me that the creator gave me two ears and one mouth for a reason. Listen more than you talk. That advice has stayed with me.”



