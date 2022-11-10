Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is aptly named for the feeling you’ll get the minute you take your first sip – and kick off a great evening or weekend. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Woo Hoo

1 oz Vodka

1 oz Peach Schnapp

2 oz Cranberry Juice

Lemon slice for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker filled with ice and shake to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lemon slice, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.