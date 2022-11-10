WAUSAU – The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin will hold a meeting in November for residents of the Wausau area to explore re-establishing a local league in the community.

“For many decades, Wausau was home to an active local league until it disbanded in early 2001,” said Brandi Rodriquez, membership and events manager. “We are excited about the revival in interest and the many benefits that league would bring to the Wausau area.”

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Wausau Conference Room in the Marathon County Public Library, 300 First St. in Wausau. It is open to anyone interested in bringing the benefits of the league to the Wausau area, which include advocacy for good government, promotion of citizen participation, nonpartisan civic dialogue and local leadership development.

If you are unable to attend and would like to learn more about the organization, contact Brandi Rodriquez at 608-256-0827 or brodriquez@lwvwi.org.

The League of Women Voters has 20 local Leagues established throughout Wisconsin.