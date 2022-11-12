Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUKESHA – Four D.C. Everest athletes competed at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Swimming Championships on Saturday at Waukesha South High School.

In the Division 1 portion of the meet, Marisol Swenson finished 17th in the 100-yard butterfly in 58.77 seconds and Katelin Hall took 24th in the 50 freestyle in 24.93 seconds for the Evergreens.

The 100 butterfly was won by Hartland Arrowhead’s Campbell Stoll in 51.85 seconds, and Arrowhead’s Hailey Tierney set a new state meet record in the 50 free, winning in 21.84 seconds.

Swenson, Hall, Liliana Jessen and Nevaeh Mathwich competed in the 200 freestyle relay for D.C. Everest, taking 21st place in 1:40.46. A team from Arrowhead won that race as well in 1:31.14.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.