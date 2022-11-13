By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release.

A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the driver, who’s vehicle is believed to be a mid-to-late 2000’s model Lexus RX330 SUV. The vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side with a damaged headlight assembly. Anyone with information as to the owner or location of this striking vehicle is requested to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Amherst Fire, Waupaca Fire, Amherst Ambulance, Aspirus Medivac, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin State Patrol-Technical Reconstruction Unit.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.