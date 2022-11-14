Wausau Pilot & Review

A local developer is exploring opening a Chick-fil-A in Rib Mountain, a first for the Wausau Area.

In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Rib Mountain Administrator Gaylene Rhoden said project was on the town’s Plan Commission agenda last week as a pre-application. Town documents show Rolly Lokre is the applicant for the property where the restaurant would be located, at 225421 Rib Mountain Drive.

“This gives the developer the opportunity to receive feedback from the Commission without a formal request,” Rhoden wrote. “Lockre will take the feedback and return with a more detailed, developed plan.”

Chick-fil-A is one of the largest fast food restaurant chains in the U.S. and the largest specializing in chicken sandwiches, according to its company profile. Headquartered in College Park, Ga., Chick-fil-A opened its first location in 1964 and operates more than 2,800 restaurants worldwide. The bulk of those are located in the U.S.