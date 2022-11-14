Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Newman Catholic seniors Lily Shields and Grace Carlson were among the seven players selected to the first team of the 2022 All-Marawood Conference South Division Volleyball Team, as voted on by the six conference coaches following the season.

Shields was the Cardinals’ top hitter this season with 173 kills and also had 249 assists, 287 digs and 50 service aces. Carlson was the team’s top defender, leading Newman Catholic in digs with 338 digs, while also contributing 22 kills and 70 assists.

The Newman Catholic duo were joined on the first team by unanimous first-team selections Reagan Borchardt of Edgar, Ashley Phakitthong of Marathon, Ava Krueger of Marathon. Edgar’s Leah Davis and Auburndale’s Josie Ertl were also first-team picks, and Borchardt was named Player of the Year.

Newman’s Paige Guld and Annika Svennes were among the second-team selections, and Taylor Jankowski and Paige Reeves were honorable mention choices.

2022 All-Marawood Conference Volleyball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Reagan Borchardt, sr., Edgar; *Ashley Phakitthong, sr., Marathon; *Ava Krueger, jr., Marathon; *Lily Shields, so., Wausau Newman Catholic; Josie Ertl, sr., Auburndale; Leah Davis, sr., Edgar; Grace Carlson, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic.

Second team: Jayden Glaza, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Autumn Moon, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Ashlyn Grimm, sr., Auburndale; Maggie Baltus, jr., Auburndale; Kendalyn Dahlke, sr., Edgar; Emily Murkowski, jr., Edgar; Paige Guld, jr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Annika Svennes, so., Wausau Newman Catholic; Ava Weix, sr., Stratford.

Honorable mention: Ava Schill, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Kendall Duellman, so., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Brianna Weiler, sr., Auburndale; Kimmie Lundgren, sr., Auburndale; Kyra Anderson, jr., Edgar; Natalie Krause, sr., Edgar; Kali Prihoda, sr., Marathon; Paige Reeves, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Taylor Jankowski, jr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Kalyn Schueller, so., Stratford; Tessa Berg, sr., Stratford.

Player of the Year: Reagan Borchardt, sr., Edgar.

Coach of the Year: Evan Krebsbach, Edgar.