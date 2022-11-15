Wausau Pilot & Review

One of three football players from the University of Virginia killed in a shooting late Sunday was a former University of Wisconsin football player, university president Jim Ryan confirmed on Monday.

Devin Chandler, who formerly played for Wisconsin, was fatally shot as a bus returned to the school’s main campus in Charlottesville from a field trip, school officials said. Lavel Davis Jr. from Ridgeville, South Carolina, and D’Sean Perry of Miami were also killed. Two students were wounded in the shooting and are being treated at UVA Medical Center.

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community,” Ryan said, in a Monday news conference.

Chandler, a junior, played as a wide receiver and kick returner for UVA who transferred in the offseason from Wisconsin.

Dr. Jack Hamilton, a UVA professor, taught both Chandler and Davis.

“They had such a bright future ahead of them, and they were such these wonderful magnetic people,” Hamilton is quoted as saying to NBC 12 in Richmond. “Emailing this class that Lavel is in was the hardest email, the saddest email I’ve ever had to write in my time as a professor. I mean, there’s just like, you, there’s no roadmap for it.”

UVA has confirmed the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is a student at the university.

Devin Chandler's high school football also responded to his death on Twitter