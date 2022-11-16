Wausau Pilot & Review

On November 9, six D.C. Everest FBLA teams competed at the Regional Finance Bowl hosted at Northcentral Technical College with 5 of the 6 teams advancing to at least the quarter finals round.

A total of 26 teams competed at the event.

For the fifth consecutive year, a DCE team has advanced to the state-level competition. The state competitors are Aidan Alford, Dayton Goralski, Carter Maki, and Adam Gage. Their team finished second overall. Each of the state qualifying students also will receive a $250 scholarship from the Get Smart about Money Wausau Coalition.

Carter Maki and Mansi Peters were selected for the all-tournament team because of their subject matter knowledge and the character they exhibited during the competition.