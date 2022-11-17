Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is by special request, from a reader who asked for a bourbon drink to satisfy his craving. Penny was glad to oblige, with an absolutely mouth-watering drink, the Apple Bourbon Smash. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Apple Bourbon Smash

4 ox. Bourbon

Honey

Apple slice, skin removed

Lemon slices

Nutmeg

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Muddle honey and apple, squeeze a few lemon slices. Add 4 oz. Bourbon shake some nutmeg. Drain into rocks glass. Garnish with cinnamon stick

To create this drink, muddle the honey and apple and squeeze a few lemon slices. Add the bourbon, shake to combine and drain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.