Wausau Pilot & Review

A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said.

The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road.

Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost control of his vehicle while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, crossed a driveway and struck a tree, rolling onto its side.

The driver and two passengers were transported by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center. Their current conditions have not been released.

The woman who died at the crash scene was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. All victims are from the Medford and Stetsonville areas.

This names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

No other information is being released at this time.