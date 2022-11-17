The Wausau Police Department issued a reminder of overnight parking this winter on their Facebook page:

As the snow begins to fly, it’s good to remind ourselves on what the rules are for overnight parking in the City of Wausau, as well as Snow Emergency Rules.

– Year-Round Parking is restricted from 2:30 AM – 6:00 AM. When you park your vehicle for the night, you need to know what side your vehicle will be on when 2:30 AM hits.

– If it’s an Even Day come 2:30 AM, you will need to be parked on the Even Side of the Street.

– If it’s an Odd Day come 2:30 AM, you will need to be parked on the Odd Side of the Street.

– For example: Today is November 16, so if you park your vehicle tonight you will need to be on the odd side as tomorrow morning at 2:30 AM it will be November 17 (an odd day).

– The above rules do not apply on streets where parking is not allowed on one side, as you can only legally park on the other.

– Downtown District no vehicles can be parked during those hours. This is the area between Forest St to McIndoe St | 1st St to 6th St.

– When a Snow Emergency is declared, no vehicles may be parked on the street. When Public Works declares a snow emergency, it will be posted on the city website, city social media pages and shared with local media.